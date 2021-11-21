Over 119.3M coronavirus jabs given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 119.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching an immunization campaign in January this year, according to official figures released on Sunday.

More than 56.03 million people have been given a first vaccine dose and over 50.03 million have been fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.89 million people.

The ministry recorded 21,177 new COVID-19 cases, 195 deaths, and 34,290 recoveries over the 24 hours.

As many as 350,163 virus tests were done in the past 24 hours, the data showed.

On Twitter, Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca urged people to get vaccinated.