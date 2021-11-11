9 Daesh/ISIS, al-Qaeda suspects apprehended in Turkey

At least nine foreign nationals suspected of being members of the terrorist groups Daesh/ISIS and Al-Qaeda were apprehended in Istanbul, Turkish security sources said Thursday.

The counter-terrorism operation was undertaken by Istanbul police teams to capture suspects found to be operating in association with terrorists in conflict zones, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The suspects, all of whom are foreign nationals, were apprehended in 16 separate raids across 11 districts of Istanbul.

Turkey was one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh/ISIS terrorists multiple times. The terror group has carried out at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed attacks, killing 315 people and injuring hundreds more.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.