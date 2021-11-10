Turkish foreign minister meets Libya’s High Council head

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu on Wednesday met the visiting head of the Libyan High Council of State in the capital Ankara.

"Discussed current political situation and latest developments with Khaled al-Mishri, President of High Council of State of Libya," Çavuşoğlu said on Twitter.

Çavuşoğlu expressed his wish that "stability, prosperity and peace" prevails in Libya, adding that Turkey "will continue to support our Libyan brothers and sisters to this end."

In September, al-Mishri was reelected chairman of the Libyan High Council of State for a fourth one-year term and paid a visit to Çavuşoğlu shortly afterwards.

Libya also witnessed positive developments following a Feb. 5 breakthrough in which rival parties agreed on a unified new executive authority to govern in the runup to elections this Dec. 24.

Libyans hope the new authority will end years of civil war that have engulfed the country since the ouster and killing of strongman Muammar al-Qaddafi in 2011.