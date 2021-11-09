Ancient quake-damaged structure found in southeastern Turkey

A structure destroyed in an earthquake estimated to have occurred in the 6th and 7th century AD was unearthed in the ancient city of Perre in southeastern Turkey.

The damaged structure was found in an area of 270 square meters on the ancient city's necropolis side in Adıyaman province.

Adıyaman Museum Director Mehmet Alkan told reporters on Tuesday that new findings dating back to the 6th and 7th century AD were discovered in the ancient city, adding, "Wall structures built using irregular stones and mud mortar were found in an area of nearly 270 square meters that we opened in the western part of the rocky area."

Perre is one of the five big cities of the ancient Greco-Iranian kingdom of Commagene.

During the excavations, which began in 2001 and continued at intervals, the historical Roman fountain, large blocky stones, water channels, and various architectural structures were discovered in 2021.

Roof tiles were discovered during the excavations, according to archaeologist Yildiz Ersonmez.

Noting that the structure was destroyed in a possible earthquake, Ersonmez said: "There is a collapse here, which shows us the possibility of an earthquake. We think that this structure is a living space."





