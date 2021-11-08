65 irregular migrants held in Turkey

At least 65 irregular migrants were held in Turkish border regions, security sources said on Monday.

As many as 35 irregular migrants were held in the northwestern Kırklareli province, near the Bulgarian border, said the sources, who asked not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

The migrants, from Morocco, Pakistan, Afghanistan and Syria, were referred to the provincial migration office.

Two people were arrested for allegedly aiding illegal border crossings.

Gendarmes in the Ardahan province held 20 irregular migrants from Afghanistan.

The migrants were referred to the provincial migration office.

Separately, in the southeastern Batman province, close to the Syrian border, gendarmes stopped a vehicle at a checkpoint and rounded up 10 irregular migrants from Pakistan, as well as two people for human smuggling.

The alleged human smugglers were remanded in custody, while the migrants were referred to the local migration office.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.