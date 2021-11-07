TURKEYS DEFENSE CHIEF INSPECTS MEASURES TAKEN ON IRAN BORDER

Turkey's National Defense Minister Hulusi Akar, together with senior military commanders, inspected measures being taken against irregular migration on the country's border with Iran on Sunday.

Akar, Chief of General Staff Gen. Yaşar Güler, Land Forces Commander Gen. Musa Avsever, Naval Forces Commander Adm. Adnan Özbal, and Air Forces Commander Gen. Hasan Küçükakyüz were welcomed by provincial governor Mehmet Emin Bilmez at the Van Ferit Melen Airport.

The defense chief will attend a ceremony at a border brigade command after completing his inspections in the area.