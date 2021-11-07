Turkey reported 25,304 new covid-19 cases

Turkey has administered over 117.37 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Sunday.

More than 55.62 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, while over 49.19 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 11.37 million people.

Separately, the ministry recorded 25,304 new coronavirus cases, 200 related deaths, and 28,852 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 347,783 new virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Turkey also continues its efforts to finalize tests of its locally developed Turkovac vaccine, which the president has vowed to share worldwide once it is ready.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5.04 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 249.68 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.



