Over 116.48M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 116.48 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Monday.

Nearly 55.43 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, while over 48.75 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to some 11.17 million people.

Meanwhile, the ministry recorded 28,678 new coronavirus cases, 217 related deaths, and 29,296 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 356,643 new virus tests were done in the last 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 5 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 246.84 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.