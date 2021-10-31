2 Daesh terror suspects arrested in Turkey

At least two people with suspected links to the Daesh terrorist organization were arrested in Turkey.

Anti-terror police teams in the metropolis Istanbul launched an operation to nab the suspects that were considered to be included in groups that want to carry out terror acts on behalf of the Daesh terror group across the country.

Two suspects -- identified as Diyar K. and Erdal S. -- who were reportedly seeking to conduct an armed terror act against places of worship, state institutions, and security forces, were caught in the Gaziosmanpaşa district.

Following the interrogation at the police station, the suspects were referred to the court and arrested by the court order.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by Daesh terrorists multiple times, with 315 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.