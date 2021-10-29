Over 116.13M coronavirus vaccine shots given in Turkey to date

Turkey has administered over 116.13 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released on Friday.

Over 55.35 million people have been given a first vaccine dose, and more than 48.56 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to more than 11.11 million people.

Separately, the ministry recorded 24,409 new coronavirus cases, 209 related deaths, and 30,846 recoveries over the past day.

As many as 351,373 new virus tests were done over the past 24 hours.