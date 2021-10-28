Another PKK terrorist surrenders to security forces in Turkey

Another PKK terrorist surrendered to security forces as a result of persuasion efforts, Turkey's Interior Ministry announced on Thursday.

The terrorist, who was in the orange category of the Interior Ministry's wanted list, joined the PKK in 2010 and was active in Iraq, the ministry said in a statement.

The wanted list is divided into five color-coded categories, with red as the most wanted, followed by blue, green, orange and gray.

The number of terrorists who have laid down their arms through persuasion efforts this year now stands at 167, the statement added.

In Turkey, offenders linked to terrorist groups who surrender are eligible for possible sentence reductions under a repentance law.

According to Turkish officials, in recent years the terrorist PKK-battered and demoralized by Turkish security forces' successful operations-has been hemorrhaging members and failing to attract new ones.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.