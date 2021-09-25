Over 107 mln COVID vaccine jabs administered in Turkey so far

Turkey has administered over 107.64 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to official figures released Saturday.

More than 53.39 million people have received their first doses of a COVID-19 vaccine , while over 43.43 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 86% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 10.11 million people.

The ministry recorded 26,145 new coronavirus cases and 193 more fatalities over the past day.

As many as 342,145 virus tests were done over the past 24 hours.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.74 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 231.3 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.