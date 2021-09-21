Turkish security forces arrest PKK terrorist for planning attack

Security forces in southeastern Turkey held a PKK terrorist who was preparing to carry out a bomb attack, a police official said on Tuesday.

The terrorist was nabbed on Sept. 15 in an operation in the Bağlar district of Diyarbakır following a tip-off, provincial police chief Hüseyin Aşkın told reporters after a security meeting.

Murat Y., the nabbed terrorist, has undergone three-year-long trainings in Greece, Aşkın said.

A large cache of arms and ammunition was also seized during the search conducted in the house of the terrorist, he said, adding that further investigation continues.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.







