Turkish police arrest 33 suspects over their links to FETO

Turkish security forces on Monday nabbed at least 33 people over their alleged links to Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, according to security sources.
The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in the northwestern Balikesir issued warrants for 42 suspects as part of a probe into terror group's infiltration of the Turkish Armed Forces, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.
The source said 26 of the suspects, including both dismissed and active-duty officers as well as dismissed military cadets, were arrested in simultaneous operations held in 23 provinces.
Six more suspects, including active-duty and dismissed officers, were arrested in the central Konya province over alleged links to the FETO, another source said.
Moreover, a suspected FETO member was also nabbed in the northwestern Edirne province.
FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.
Ankara accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.