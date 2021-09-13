Turkey has administered over 102.43M vaccine jabs to date

Turkey has administered over 102.43 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to the latest figures on Monday.

Over 51.78 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.63 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 83.42% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.49 million people.

Separately, the ministry reported 24,613 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 231 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 319,110 tests for the virus were carried out over the past day.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.63 million lives in at least 192 countries and regions, with more than 224.8 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US-based Johns Hopkins University.