Senior Turkish official meets Azerbaijani foreign minister

Turkey's Deputy Foreign Minister Faruk Kaymakçı on Monday met with Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov and thanked him for the assistance provided by Azerbaijan in the fight against forest fires in Turkey last month.

In a visit to Azerbaijan's capital Baku, Kaymakçı also discussed with Bayramov the bilateral cooperation between their countries.

Bayramov emphasized the importance of strengthening the existing cooperation between Turkey and Azerbaijan in multilateral platforms, according to a statement by the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

Kaymakçı also expressed his satisfaction with the development of the strategic partnership between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on cooperation opportunities within the scope of the Organization of the Black Sea Economic Cooperation (BSEC), the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO), the Turkic Council and other international organizations.