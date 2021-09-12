Turkey has reported 21,352 new coronavirus cases

Turkey has administered over 101.74 million coronavirus vaccine jabs since the country launched an immunization drive in January, according to the latest figures on Sunday.

Over 51.53 million people have gotten their first COVID-19 vaccine dose, while more than 40.3 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

The data showed that 83.03% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 9.41 million people.

Separately, the ministry reported 21,352 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 243 more people lost their fight against the disease in the last 24 hours.

As many as 310,546 COVID-19 tests were carried out over the past day.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said some people's "nothing will happen to me" approach, and negligence leads to high incidence of infection.

"The cause of death is the spread caused by negligence. We must have our full dose of vaccination on time, and comply with the measures regularly. The risk continues," he wrote on Twitter.