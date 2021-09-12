Third Turkish soldier dies after Syria assault

The number of Turkish soldiers killed in an attack in Syria on Saturday has risen from two to three, Turkey's defence ministry said.

Officials said a unit had been attacked as it returned from a patrol, with an AFP reporter at the scene reporting that a bomb blast had killed the soldiers on a road near the city of Idlib.

After initially announcing two soldiers had died and three others were "seriously injured", the ministry said later on Saturday that one of the wounded soldiers died in hospital in southern Turkey .

Idlib is home to the last major jihadist and rebel stronghold in northwest Syria.