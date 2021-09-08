Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu discusses migration management with UNHCR official

Turkish Interior Minister Süleyman Soylu discussed on Wednesday the latest developments in Afghanistan, migration management, and humanitarian aid to refugees with UN High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi.

The two met at the Turkish Interior Ministry's Security and Emergencies Coordination Center in the capital Ankara.

The meeting was also attended by Turkey's Deputy Interior Minister Ismail Çataklı, UNHCR Director, Regional Bureau for Europe Pascale Moreau, Director General of Migration Management Savas Ünlü, UNHCR Turkey representative Philippe Leclerc, and Disaster and Emergency Management Authority's (AFAD) Deputy Chairman Hamza Taşdelen.

Grandi is expected to visit Turkey's southeastern provinces of Şanlıurfa and Gaziantep during his working visit until Sept. 11.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers who want to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.

It already hosts 4 million refugees-more than any country in the world. Authorities are taking new security measures to prevent a fresh influx of migrants.