Fire at overcrowded Jakarta prison kills dozens of inmates
At least 41 inmates were killed and eight were seriously injured in a fire that engulfed an overcrowded prison near the Indonesian capital Jakarta on Wednesday, officials said.
Published September 08,2021
Among those killed in the blaze at the Tangerang penitentiary in Banten province were two foreigners - one each from Porgual and South Africa - who were serving sentences for drug offences, Justice Minister Yasonna Laoly said.
The fire started at about 2 am (1700 GMT on Tuesday), police spokesperson Yusri Yunus said.
"Forty-one people have been found dead," he said.
Eight were seriously injured and more than 80 others suffered minor burns, police said.
Laoly said all but two of those who died in the fire were inmates convicted of drug offences. A terrorism convict was also killed, he said.
An electrical short circuit may have caused the blaze, Laoly said.
"The prison was built in 1972 and for 42 years the electrical installation has not been renovated," he said at a news conference. The facility sits about 20 kilometres from Jakarta.
Rika Aprianti, a spokesperson for the director-general of corrections at the Justice Ministry, said the fire destroyed a block at the prison that housed 122 inmates, most of whom were convicted on narcotics charges.
"This is a disaster and our hearts go out to the relatives of the victims," she said.
She said that the block was overcrowded because it was designed to house no more than 40 people.
Just like most correctional facilities in Indonesia, Tangerang is chronically overcrowded.
The prison holds more than 2,000 inmates, even though it was designed for a total of 600, according to the Justice Ministry.
"Our justice system relies on incarceration as a form of punishment," said the Institute of Criminal Justice Reform in a statement.
"Another problem is the failed war on drugs," it said. "The majority of 28,241 drug convicts across Indonesian prisons are drug users who should not have been imprisoned in the first place."