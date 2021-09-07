Terror attack kills Turkish soldier in northern Syria

 Contact Us
In a statement on Twitter, Hulusi Akar said infantry specialist Sergeant Muammer Yigit was "martyred," and extended condolences to his family and the Turkish nation.

Published September 07,2021
A Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist attack in an operation zone in northern Syria, Turkey's national defense minister said on Tuesday.

The attack occurred on a base within the Operation Euphrates Shield zone, a security source said on the condition of anonymity.

Since 2016, Ankara has launched a trio of successful anti-terror operations across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents: Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019).

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants. The YPG is PKK's Syrian offshoot.