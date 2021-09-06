Turkish students return to schools amid coronavirus measures

Students in Turkey have returned to classes on Monday for the new term with strict coronavirus measures introduced.

As schools have reopened for in-person teaching after a long break since March 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic , some 18 million students will attend classes five days a week.

Breaks and meals times will be scheduled for different intervals to avoid crowds. Classes will be held in 40-minute periods at most.

School administrations will provide free-of-charge masks for students and school personnel in case anyone needs them.

Unvaccinated teachers and school staff will take PCR tests twice a week. Parents and visitors will not be admitted to schools except in mandatory situations. School authorities can check the visitors' HES code-coronavirus contact tracing system to see whether they are "risk-free."

Turkey has so far confirmed over 6 million coronavirus cases and 52.860 deaths, while nearly 80% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.