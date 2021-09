Turkey returned to the sea some 6 tons (12,000 pounds) of illegally hunted mussels in Istanbul, authorities said on Saturday.

The local authority for fisheries and aquaculture said in a statement that they found the mussels-forbidden to be hunt in the Marmara Sea -in 230 gunny sacks in a truck on Sep. 2 in Istanbul's Bayrampasa District on the European side.

Administrative fines were imposed on those who illegally hunted mussels.