Turkey has given over 93M COVID-19 jabs so far

Turkey has administered more than 93 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Sunday.

Over 47.8 million people have gotten their first vaccine dose, while more than 36.64 million are fully vaccinated, the Health Ministry said.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to over 8.35 million people.

The data showed that at least 77% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also reported 17,332 new coronavirus cases, while as many as 255 more people have died of the disease.

Last week, Turkey expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone age 15 and over, as well as people 12 and over who have a chronic disease.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.49 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with more than 216.2 million cases reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.