Turkey among top 3 countries in world in combat drone technology

Turkey has risen to the world top three in combat drone technology, the Turkish president said on Sunday.

"With our unmanned combat aerial vehicle Akıncı, Turkey has become one of the three most advanced countries in the world in this technology," Recep Tayyip Erdoğan said at the delivery ceremony for the Bayraktar Akıncı combat drone in the northwestern Tekirdağ province.

Underlining that Turkey is determined to become the leading country in combat drones, Erdoğan said Turkey has to develop new technologies.

The nation's goal is to develop armed drones that can take off and land on aircraft carriers with short runways for use in missions abroad, he added.

Erdoğan also praised Turkey's extensive use of home-sourced defense products, which leaped from just 20% to about 80% in recent years

On July 8 the Bayraktar Akıncı made Turkish aviation history by climbing to 38,039 feet (11,594 meters)-a new record-in a flight that lasted for 25 hours and 46 minutes.

The Akıncı, which to date has made 874 sorties in test and training flights, hit its targets with full accuracy in a July 5 firing test with warhead ammunition developed by Turkish rocket producer Roketsan.