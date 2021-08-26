Turkey reports no casualties in explosions outside Kabul airport

There are no reports of casualties of Turkish troops from two explosions outside of the airport serving the Afghan capital Kabul, Turkey's Defense Ministry said Thursday.

"There were two explosions outside of Kabul Airport. There is no damage or casualties in our units," the ministry said on Twitter.

The announcement came following reports that sounds of blasts were heard in the Kabul airport area.

No causalities of any of the many nationalities at the airport have been confirmed yet.

Turkish troops are at the airport working to evacuate Turkish nationals, personnel, and soldiers from the country.