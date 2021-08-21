Turkish police round up 7 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects

As many as seven people were arrested in Turkey's south for their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terror group, police said on Saturday.

The police department in Mersin province said in a statement that they carried out an operation against the terror group, and the suspects were arrested at various addresses.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terror group.

The country has since been attacked by the outfit multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks, and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.