More than 86 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines administered in Turkey

Turkey has administered more than 86.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since launching a mass immunization campaign in January, according to official figures on Wednesday.

According to the Health Ministry, nearly 45.05 million people have received a first dose, and more than 34.15 million are now fully vaccinated.

Turkey has also given third booster shots to nearly 7.2 million people.

The data showed that 72.54% of the country's adult population has received at least one dose of a two-shot vaccine.

The ministry also confirmed 19,944 new infections and 168 coronavirus-related deaths in the last 24 hours, while as many as 15,537 more patients recovered.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca has once again urged the people to get vaccinated, noting that there is a negative correlation between vaccination rates and number of cases and COVID-related fatalities.

Turkey on Monday expanded its intensive vaccination campaign to include everyone aged 15 and above, as well as children at least 12 years old who have a chronic disease.

Healthcare workers and other priority groups can now get a fourth vaccine dose, the Health Ministry announced.

People who have contracted COVID-19 will be eligible for vaccination a month after recovery, as opposed to the previous period of three months.

Since December 2019, the pandemic has claimed over 4.38 million lives in 192 countries and regions, with nearly 209 million cases have been reported worldwide, according to the US' Johns Hopkins University.





