6 PKK terror suspects nabbed in Turkish capital Ankara

Security forces arrested six people in the Turkish capital Ankara for their alleged links to the terror group PKK, judicial sources said Wednesday.

The Chief Public Prosecutor's Office in Ankara said in a statement arrest warrants were issued for seven people, who were accused of involving in activities on behalf of the armed terrorist organization and spreading terrorist propaganda on social media.

Anti-terror police teams have so far arrested six suspects and efforts are underway to arrest the remaining suspect.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.