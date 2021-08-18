2 equal, sovereign, independent states exist on Cyprus: Turkey

The island of Cyprus is today home to two equal peoples and two equal, sovereign, and independent states, Turkey's vice president said on Wednesday.

Turkish Cypriots have endeavored to reach a "just, permanent and sustainable solution" to the Cyprus issue with the Greek Cypriot administration, Fuat Oktay told Anadolu Agency after meeting the president of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus (TRNC), Ersin Tatar, at the Dolmabahce Palace in Istanbul.

"We have stated this over and over again ... There are two equal peoples, two equal, sovereign and independent states on the island today," Oktay said.

The solution presented by Tatar in Geneva, which was based on sovereign equality and equal international status of the two sides on the island, is the most realistic proposal, he said, adding that this proposal had Turkey's full support.

He underlined that the international community should review the support given to the Greek Cypriot side, which has no intention for reconciliation, and seriously evaluate the TRNC's proposal.

"Otherwise, the Greek Cypriot administration, which was rewarded by becoming an EU member in 2004 despite its rejection of the Annan Plan, will continue its uncompromising stance," he said.

TURKEY SUPPORTS TRNC ON REOPENING OF FORMER 'GHOST TOWN'

Oktay also emphasized Turkey's backing of the TRNC's recent decisions to partially reopen the town of Maras, also known as Varosha, after it had remained abandoned for decades.

Maras was partially reopened to the public last October after being a "ghost town" since 1974, followed by additional steps last month.

These moves were in accordance with international law and the TRNC authorities aim to eliminate existing grievances, not to create new ones, said Oktay.

The town remained empty after a 1984 UN Security Council resolution saying that only its original inhabitants could resettle the town.

Entry into the town located in the TRNC was forbidden except for Turkish army personnel stationed in the country.

On exploration and drilling activities for hydrocarbon reserves in the Eastern Mediterranean, Oktay said: "Turkey has shown that it is determined to protect both its own rights on its continental shelf and the legitimate rights and interests of the Turkish Cypriots, who are the equal and common owners of the Cyprus Island. This determination is still valid today."

If the Greek Cypriot administration, which has so far ignored all kinds of constructive solution offers, will resume its unilateral activities, the TRNC will also use its right to continue its activities in its own license areas, he asserted.

DECADES-LONG DISPUTE

Cyprus has been mired in a decades-long dispute between Greek and Turkish Cypriots, despite a series of diplomatic efforts by the UN to achieve a comprehensive settlement.

Ethnic attacks starting in the early 1960s forced Turkish Cypriots to withdraw into enclaves for their safety.

In 1974, a Greek Cypriot coup aimed at Greece's annexation led to Turkey's military intervention as a guarantor power to protect Turkish Cypriots from persecution and violence. As a result, the TRNC was founded in 1983.

It has seen an on-and-off peace process in recent years, including a failed 2017 initiative in Switzerland under the auspices of guarantor countries Turkey, Greece, and the UK.

The Greek Cypriot administration entered the EU in 2004, the same year Greek Cypriots thwarted the UN's Annan plan to end the longstanding dispute.