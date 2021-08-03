8 FETO terror suspects arrested in Turkey

Turkish security forces arrested eight suspects Tuesday over their alleged links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, said security officials.

Counterterrorism police conducted simultaneous operations in four provinces, arresting the eight suspects, while efforts continue to arrest seven fugitives.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016 which left 251 people dead and 2,734 wounded.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police and judiciary.