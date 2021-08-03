15,328 irregular migrants held in Istanbul in past 4 months

A total of 15,328 irregular migrants were held in Turkey's Istanbul in the past four months to be referred to the deportation process, the provincial police directorate said in a statement on Tuesday.

Police teams conducted activities across Istanbul on March 26-July 31 on irregular migrants, the statement noted, referring to those who entered the country illegally or had their visa period expired.

As a result of the efforts, 15,328 irregular migrants from 24 countries, including 5,365 Afghan and 2,541 Pakistani nationals, were referred to the provincial migration office in Istanbul, while the deportation process is ongoing, it added.