News Turkey Seven more people die in connection with wildfires in Turkey

Seven more people die in connection with wildfires in Turkey

DPA TURKEY Published August 01,2021 Subscribe

Seven more people have died in the southern Turkish province of Antalya in connection with the forest fires in the country, bringing the total death toll to eight.



Seven people died in Antalya and one in Marmaris. Hundreds of people were injured, Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said on Twitter on Sunday.



Forest fires broke out in several provinces of Turkey and emergency forces have been fighting wildfires since Wednesday mainly in the south-western Turkish provinces of Antalya and Mugla.



Of the original 100 fires, six were still active on Sunday. Strong winds kept fanning the flames, hampering fire-fighting efforts.



On Saturday night, several villages in the Aegean region of Bodrum, a popular holiday destination, were evacuated, according to Mayor Ahmet Aras.



People were brought to safety, sometimes using boats to cross, he said.



One hundred Russian tourists were also brought to safety from an eastern suburb of Bodrum, the Russian Consulate General said. They have been relocated to new hotels and were out of danger.



Another village in the province of Antalya also had to be evacuated on Sunday, as the broadcaster NTV reported.



Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan visited the affected regions on Saturday and assured the victims of quick help. The number of fire-fighting aircraft has been increased to 16 with the support of Russia, Iran and Ukraine, he said.



One fire in the coastal town Marmaris was caused by children, Erdoğan said. Turkish authorities have begun an investigation into the cause of the other fires and have not ruled out arson.



The country is currently suffering from a heatwave and temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius are expected for the coming days.