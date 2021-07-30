Turkey administers over 1.4M COVID vaccine shots in 24 hours

Turkey has administered more than 1.4 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine shots over the past day, the country's health minister announced early Friday.

"Today, 1,405,579 doses of vaccine were administered. Let's beat that number with new appointments tomorrow morning," Fahrettin Koca wrote on Twitter.

Turkey has administered more than 71.3 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines since it launched a mass vaccination campaign in January, according to official figures.

The country is continuing its intensive vaccination campaign to curb the virus's spread, as everyone 18 and over is eligible for vaccine shots.

According to Health Ministry data, over 40.54 million people have gotten their first dose, while over 26.11 million have received their second jabs as well.

On Thursday, Turkey confirmed 22,161 new infections and 60 coronavirus-related deaths over the past day, while as many as 5,463 more patients recovered.