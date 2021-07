Turkey on Tuesday commemorated a police officer who was killed by the al-Shabaab terror group in 2013.

"We commemorate with respect our martyr Sinan Yılmaz, Police Officer, fallen in the heinous terrorist attack targeting the Turkish Embassy in Mogadishu," the Foreign Ministry said on Twitter.

Al-Shabaab is behind hundreds of terror attacks over the years, including the 2017 bombing in Mogadishu that killed nearly 600 in the worst attack in the history of the Horn of Africa country.