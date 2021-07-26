Turkey’s environment minister meets German, French delegations

Turkey's environment and urbanization minister met on Monday French and German delegations in London as part of the COP26 ministerial meeting.

Murat Kurum held discussions on climate change with Barbara Pompili, French ecological transition minister, and German Deputy Environment, Nature Protection and Nuclear Safety Minister Jochen Flasbarth.

The meeting was hosted by Alok Sharma, the president of COP26, the UN Climate Change Conference scheduled for Nov. 1 in Glasgow, Scotland.

"In our meeting, in which we laid out our ideas for a cleaner, healthier and livable world, we discussed steps to move forward our joint work and cooperation in combating climate change," Kurum said on Twitter.

Sharma appreciated the "honesty & passion" of today's discussion on climate loss and damage. "We must come together, and act urgently, to find solutions to the growing impacts of climate change," he tweeted.

In the run up to COP26, the UK is working with every nation to reach agreement on how to tackle climate change.

More than 190 world leaders will arrive in Scotland. Joining them will be negotiators, government representatives, businesses and citizens for twelve days of talks.