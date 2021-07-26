Turkey 'neutralizes' 2 PKK terrorists in domestic operation

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least two PKK terrorists in the country's southeast, the Interior Ministry announced on Monday.

The terrorists were neutralized in the southeastern Hakkari province as part of Operation Eren-14, an ongoing domestic anti-terror push.

The operation was carried out with local police and gendarmerie forces.

Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

Operations Eren, named after Eren Bülbül, a 15-year-old killed by the terrorist PKK on Aug. 11, 2017, began in January with the aim of completely eliminating terrorism in the country.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.