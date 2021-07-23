37 rescued after boat carrying Syrian refugees sinks southeast of Crete island

At least 37 people have been rescued after a boat carrying 45 Syrian refugees capsized southeast of the Greek island of Crete, Turkish authorities said on Friday.

The boat sank at 9.10 p.m. local time (1800GMT) on Thursday in the search and rescue area of Turkey due to severe weather conditions, the Transport and Infrastructure Ministry said in a statement.

The boat was sailing to Italy before it ran out of fuel, the statement also said.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said search and rescue efforts are ongoing to find eight people missing.

Two frigates and maritime patrol aircraft belonging to the Turkish Naval Forces Command are joining the efforts.