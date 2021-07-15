TURKISH PRESIDENT DISMISSES BOĞAZIÇI UNIVERSITYS RECTOR

Melih Bulu, the rector of Istanbul's Boğaziçi University, was dismissed from his post by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, according to the Official Gazette on Thursday.

Protests had erupted in Istanbul against the appointment in January, with a group of students calling for his resignation.

The small-scale protests later escalated and members of some far-left terror groups had been detained.

Mehmet Naci Inci from the faculty of science and literature has been appointed as the acting rector of the major research university founded in the 19th century as Robert College.