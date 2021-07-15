Turkey repairs Syriac Orthodox church in northeast Syria

The Turkish Armed Forces repaired and maintained the Syriac Orthodox Church of Mar Tuma (Saint Thomas) in the northeastern Syrian city of Ras al-Ain, the country's National Defense Ministry said Wednesday.

The armed forces, "which have attached great importance to the maintenance and repair of religious structures in the Peace Spring region since the first day [of Operation Peace Spring], also carried out the maintenance and repair of the Mar Tuma Syriac Orthodox Church in the city center of Ras al-Ayn," the ministry said on Twitter, using an alternate spelling for the city.

It also shared a few images where soldiers were adding the last touches inside the church by installing light bulbs.

Turkey launched Operation Peace Spring in 2019 across its border in northern Syria to prevent the formation of a terror corridor and enable the peaceful settlement of residents.