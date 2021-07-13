International journalists briefed on failed July 15 coup bid in 2016

Turkey's Communications Directorate on Tuesday held a session with international journalists to inform them about the defeated coup of 2016, an attempt by the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO).

As many as 18 journalists based in Indonesia, Serbia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Bulgaria and Montenegro were part of the meeting held in the capital Ankara.

The directorate informed them how the coup attempt was suppressed by the democratic struggle led by President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, in which the nation and the state joined hands.

It was emphasized to the participants that FETO is a serious threat to all countries, drawing attention toward the organization's illegal activities.

Participants were also told about the commemoration programs and projects held in Turkey and abroad since the defeated coup.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, which left 251 people dead and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.