Turkish jets 'neutralize' 4 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces "neutralized" at least four PKK terrorists in northern Iraq, the National Defense Ministry said on Monday.

"Our heroic Turkish Armed Forces continue to destroy the terror nests in northern Iraq. Four PKK terrorists, who were identified in the Zap region, were neutralized in an air operation," the ministry said on Twitter.

The tweet also included video footage of the operation.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

The PKK terror group often hides out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.