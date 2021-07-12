TURKEYS PARLIAMENT SPEAKER ARRIVES IN KUWAIT

 Contact Us
Published July 12,2021
Turkey's parliament speaker and a delegation of deputies arrived early Monday in Kuwait for a two-day visit.

Mustafa Şentop was welcomed at Kuwait International Airport by the Secretary General of the Kuwait National Assembly, Farz Al-Daihani, Turkey's Ambassador to Kuwait Ayse Hilal Sayan Koytak and other officials.

Şentop and the accompanying delegation will first meet with Kuwaiti Crown Prince Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah at Bayan Palace and later with Prime Minister Sabah Al-Khalid Al-Sabah.

He will later meet with the Speaker of the Kuwait National Assembly, Marzouq Ali Mohammed Al-Ghanim, at the national assembly building.

After meeting with Kuwait's Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs Ahmed Nasser Al-Mohammed Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Şentop will return to Turkey on Tuesday.