Turkey nabs 125 FETO terror suspects

At least 125 suspects belonging to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), the group behind the 2016 defeated coup in Turkey, were arrested in nationwide operations on Monday.

A total of 229 arrest warrants were issued for 86 soldiers and 143 military school students by the Izmir Chief Public Prosecutor's Office.

An Izmir-based operation was subsequently launched in 47 cities.

Two lieutenant colonels, one major, two captains, eight first lieutenants, five lieutenants, 54 petty officers and 14 expert sergeants from the Turkish Armed Forces are among the suspects held. Operations to apprehend the remaining continue.

FETO and its US-based leader Fetullah Gulen orchestrated the defeated coup of July 15, 2016, in which 251 people were killed and 2,734 injured.

Ankara also accuses FETO of being behind a long-running campaign to overthrow the state through the infiltration of Turkish institutions, particularly the military, police, and judiciary.