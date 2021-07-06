Turkey neutralizes 2 PKK terrorists in northern Iraq

Turkish forces neutralized two PKK terrorists in an air operation in Iraq's northern Metina region, the National Defense Ministry said on Tuesday.

Turkey's operations against the terror group are continuing effectively and decisively, the ministry said in a statement.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply the terrorists in question surrendered or were killed or captured.

PKK terrorists often hide out in northern Iraq, just across Turkey's southern border, to plot terror attacks in Turkey.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK-listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU-has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children, and infants.