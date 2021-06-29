Turkey 'neutralizes' 3 PKK terrorists

Turkish security forces "neutralized" at least three PKK terrorists on Tuesday in southeastern Hakkari province.

The terrorists were spotted plotting a terror attack in Hakkari's Semdinli district as a result of reconnaissance and surveillance efforts, according to a statement on Twitter by the National Defense Ministry.

The terrorists were "neutralized" in coordination with Iranian fire support vehicles, it said.

"Our fight against terrorists will continue decisively!" the ministry added.

Turkish authorities use the term "neutralize" to imply terrorists in question surrendered, were killed or captured.

In its more than 35-year terror campaign against Turkey, the PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the US, and the EU -- has been responsible for the deaths of at least 40,000 people, including women, children and infants.