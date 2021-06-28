26 Daesh/ISIS terror suspects nabbed in Turkey’s capital

Police in Turkey's capital conducted anti-terror operations and arrested 26 people over their suspected links to the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group, security sources said on Monday.

Intelligence teams of police in the capital Ankara found that 30 suspects, including 28 Iraqi and two Syrian nationals, were in contact with members of the Daesh/ISIS terrorist group in conflict zones.

A total of 26 suspects were captured in simultaneous operations.

A search for the remaining four suspects is underway while the captured suspects were referred to the provincial migration office for processing and deportation.

In 2013, Turkey became one of the first countries to declare Daesh/ISIS a terrorist group.

The country has since been attacked by the terror group multiple times, with over 300 people killed and hundreds more injured in at least 10 suicide bombings, seven bomb attacks and four armed assaults.

In response, Turkey launched anti-terror operations at home and abroad to prevent further attacks.