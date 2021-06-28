120 IRREGULAR MIGRANTS HELD IN TURKEYS SOUTHWESTERN MUĞLA

 Contact Us
News Turkey 120 irregular migrants held in Turkey's southwestern Muğla

Anadolu Agency TURKEY
Published June 28,2021
Turkish gendarmerie forces on Monday held 120 irregular migrants in southwestern Muğla province, according to security sources.

Gendarmerie forces in Fethiye district acted on a tip off that a group of asylum seekers were preparing to flee to Greece.

After a follow-up, the migrants from Afghanistan, Iraq, Iran, Pakistan and Yemen, who got on a boat, were caught.

They will be transferred to the provincial migration management directorate after procedures.

Turkey has been a key transit point for asylum seekers aiming to cross into Europe to start new lives, especially those escaping war and persecution.