A 3.9 magnitude earthquake occurred in Turkey's metropolis Istanbul, said the country's Disaster and Emergency Management Authority (AFAD) on Saturday.

AFAD said the quake occurred at 3.07 p.m. local time (1207GMT) and was centered at the Kartal district of the Anatolian side of Istanbul.

Its epicenter was 7.06 kilometers (4.38 miles) below the surface.

No casualties or damage have been reported so far, Istanbul Governor Ali Yerlikaya said.