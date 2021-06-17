President Erdoğan arrives in Antalya to attend meetings

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan arrived early Thursday in Turkey's Mediterranean resort city of Antalya for the South- East European Cooperation Process (SEECP) Summit and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum.

Having completed an official visit to Azerbaijan, Erdoğan was welcomed at Antalya Airport by Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu, Antalya Governor Ersin Yazıcı and Antalya's members of parliament.

First lady Emine Erdoğan is also accompanying the president.

Erdoğan will attend the SEECP in Antalya Thursday and the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on Friday.

The SEECP Summit will discuss recent developments.

"We will talk about the economy and development targets of the next 10 years for our region," Çavuşoğlu told a news conference earlier in the day, adding a strategy document for 2030 will also be discussed.

The Antalya Diplomacy Forum will be held by the Turkish Foreign Ministry under the theme of "Innovative Diplomacy: New Era, New Approaches" from June 18-20.

The forum will host 12 heads of state, 43 foreign ministers, four former heads of state, representatives of international organizations, intellectuals and academics.